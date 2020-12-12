transportation

Maryland Releases Agreement on Purple Line Contract Disputes

By Associated Press

purple line plan

Maryland will pay the companies managing the Purple Line’s construction $100 million by Dec. 31 to settle contract disputes under an agreement.

The Washington Post reported it's part of a $250 million agreement released Friday. The newspaper reported that contract disputes caused most major work on the transit project to stop this fall.

The part of the settlement made public did not say when the state will pay the remaining $150 million to salvage the project’s 36-year public-private partnership.

It also did not provide a time frame for when the private concessionaire must replace its construction contractor, which would allow work to resume in earnest.

No date was provided for when the 16-mile line interconnecting Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will begin carrying passengers.

The Maryland Department of Transportation declined to elaborate on the details of the agreement, which became public as part of the state’s Board of Public Works agenda for Dec. 16.

