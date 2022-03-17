Maryland Lawmakers Expected to Approve Gas Tax Relief

Maryland drivers could get a break from high gas prices as soon as Thursday if lawmakers OK a suspension of the state's gas tax.

House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to have a final vote on gas tax relief bills Thursday, and the measures are likely to pass with bipartisan support, our news partner WTOP reported.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will sign the bill so it can take effect immediately.

The legislation would prevent Maryland gas stations from charging the state gas tax for the next 30 days.

It's a move that could save drivers close to 37 cents per gallon.

The measure is intended to provide drivers some relief as gas prices skyrocket. Growing demand for gas and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped push the average gas price to a new record this week of $4.43 per gallon.

It doesn't look like prices will go going down any time soon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Ragina Ali with AAA says the summer driving and travel season usually means higher gas prices anyway.