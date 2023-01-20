MARC Suspends Service, Cancels Lines Due to System-Wide Outage: Officials

Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said.

Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines are impacted by a PTC communications issue. PTC stands for positive train control, a system that enables real-time communication sharing designed to prevent dangerous accidents, the Federal Communications Commission says.

Technicians are working to restore service, but there's no estimated timeline for trains to move again, MARC said.

Cancellations include:

Brunswick line: 870, 872, 874, 890, 892

Penn line: 400, 401, 403, 505

Camden line: 840, 841, 842, 843, 844, 845, 846, 847

Commuters are encouraged to use commuter buses or WMATA.

"I know how inconvenient this is and our team is working to resolve as quickly as possible to provide service this morning," Arnold said.

MARC began reporting delays and cancelations before issuing the suspension notice just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Here's a list of MARC service alerts.

MARC's communications outage comes about 10 days after air travelers faced massive delays due to an outage in a computer system that shares important information with pilots.

