Man Sought in Rape Attempt on Silver Line Metro Train

A man tried to rape a woman on board a Silver Line Metro train in Northern Virginia on Tuesday and police are seeking a suspect caught on surveillance cameras.

The woman was riding the train with her young child at about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday when a man assaulted her, tried to remove her clothing and exposed himself, Metro Transit Police said.

The attack occurred between the McLean and East Falls Church stations. The victim and her child were able to get off the train at the East Falls Church station, where transit police responded.

No one else was in the train car, police said they believe. Ridership is down as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The suspect is believed to have exited the Metro system at the Foggy Bottom station in D.C. He was wearing a “dark colored shirt with the words ‘Piranha Joe’ on the left sleeve, a logo of a circle and a fish on both the rear and left breast areas of the shirt.”

Surveillance images show a young man in a light-colored sweatshirt, light-colored ripped jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Transit Police at 301-955-5000. Tips may be sent via text message to MyMTPD (696873).

