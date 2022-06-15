Major Sinkhole Close 2 Lanes of I-270 in Montgomery County

A major sinkhole closed two southbound lanes and the shoulder of Interstate 270 right before the Interstate 370 exit in Montgomery County, police said.

The sinkhole near the Muddy Branch Road overpass is 25 feet wide under the right side of the roadway, police said.

Police expect the closure to last through Monday while the Maryland State Highway Administration makes repairs. An employee with SHA told News4 at the scene the two right lanes could be closed for at least a week.

Drivers should expect the sinkhole to have a major impact on commuting.

