List: Road closures June 5-9 in DC for WorldPride

WorldPride is coming to D.C., and as with many events, that means drivers should expect parking restrictions and street closures.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 9 at 6:30 a.m.:

Louisiana Avenue from 1st Street to Constitution Avenue NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd to 9th streets NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th to 14th streets NW (local traffic only)

Constitution Avenue from Louisiana Avenue to 9th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th to 14th streets NW (local traffic only)

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

C Street from 3rd to 6th streets NW

Madison Drive from 3rd to 7th streets NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd to 12th streets NW

7th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to D Street SW

12th Street Tunnel, including the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street NW Downtown

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

People driving around the event could hit delays and may want to consider alternate routes, police said. They’re also reminding drivers to be careful due to an increase of pedestrians.

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency: No Parking” from Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 9 at 6:30 a.m.:

3rd Street from C Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd to 9th streets NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd to 9th streets NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW

C Street from 3rd to 6th streets NW

Madison Drive from 3rd to 7th streets NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd to 7th streets NW

7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Vehicles parked in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed, police said.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change.