List: Road closures June 5-9 in DC for WorldPride

WorldPride is coming to D.C., and as with many events, that means drivers should expect parking restrictions and street closures.
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 9 at 6:30 a.m.:
- Louisiana Avenue from 1st Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 3rd Street from Indiana Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd to 9th streets NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th to 14th streets NW (local traffic only)
- Constitution Avenue from Louisiana Avenue to 9th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 9th to 14th streets NW (local traffic only)
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- C Street from 3rd to 6th streets NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd to 7th streets NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd to 12th streets NW
- 7th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to D Street SW
- 12th Street Tunnel, including the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street NW Downtown
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
People driving around the event could hit delays and may want to consider alternate routes, police said. They’re also reminding drivers to be careful due to an increase of pedestrians.
The following streets will be posted as “Emergency: No Parking” from Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, June 9 at 6:30 a.m.:
- 3rd Street from C Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd to 9th streets NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd to 9th streets NW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
- 6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- C Street from 3rd to 6th streets NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd to 7th streets NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd to 7th streets NW
- 7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
Vehicles parked in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed, police said.
All street closures and listed times are subject to change.