List: Road closures for Thursday's National Christmas Tree Lighting

One of D.C.'s more notorious traffic nights is coming up this week. The National Christmas Tree Lighting outside the White House is set for Thursday evening, and that means drivers downtown should be prepared for road closures.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Thursday from about 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street NW

Parking will not be permitted on the following streets Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and any vehicles parked in violation of the "emergency -- no parking" signs will be ticketed and towed, D.C. officials say:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Drivers could hit delays around the event and may want to consider alternate routes, D.C. officials said

Fans driving to Dave Chappelle Live on Thursday evening at Capital One Arena downtown should also allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, said Monumental Sports, which owns the arena.

Street closures and listed times could change, officials said. They recommend checking their account on X (formerly Twitter), @DCPoliceTraffic, for updated traffic information.



D.C. police and the D.C. Department of Transportation also are warning drivers to be careful in the area since more people will be out walking.

Interested in seeing the 2023 National Christmas Tree?

Although the National Christmas Tree fell over in strong winds on Tuesday, hopes for a merry tree lighting ceremony were saved by a quick-acting crane, and the show will go on as planned.

If you didn't already try to get tickets for the ceremony on Thursday, though, you're too late, as the ticket lottery already has closed.

However, the National Christmas Tree will be open to the public starting Dec. 2. Here's details on that, and info on other lighting displays around in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as well.