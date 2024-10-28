List: Downtown DC road closures for Harris' speech on the Ellipse

Steps from the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver a closing argument to the American people as to why she should be elected the next president of the United States.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the rally Tuesday on the Ellipse between E Street NW, Constitution Avenue NW, 15th and 17th streets NW, according to an approved permit from the National Park Service. Overflow crowds will be directed to the northeast grounds of the Washington Monument.

And, as everyone in D.C. knows, with crowds come road closures. D.C. police have released a list of road closures and parking restrictions.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday from about noon to 10 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th to 15th Street SW

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th to 18th Street NW

C Street from 17th to 18th Street NW

D Street from 17th to 18th Street NW

E Street from 17th to 18th Street NW

F Street from 17th to 18th Street NW

G Street from 17th to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th to 18th Street NW

E Street from 14th to 15th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th to 15th Street NW (local hotel traffic only)

Road closures and times are subject to change, police said.

Drivers could hit delays in the area and may want to seek alternate routes. Police and transportation officials also are warning drivers to be careful due to increased foot traffic.

Drivers also should expect parking restrictions, police said. Any vehicles parked in violation of the "Emergency No Parking" signs will be ticketed and towed.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday: