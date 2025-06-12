A major bridge and a portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway are among some of the highest-profile closures leading up to the Army's 250th birthday parade and celebration this weekend.

D.C. police put out a long list of closures that go into effect Thursday and Friday, continuing through Monday, June 16. Many parking restrictions are already in place.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Among the biggest closures: The Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed all day Friday through early Monday — as will the inbound Roosevelt Bridge's splits to Constitution and Independence avenues, and some exits on I-395 in downtown D.C. In addition, the GW Parkway will be closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395 from Friday evening through Sunday morning.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here's the full list from D.C. police as of Wednesday:

Virginia road closures for military parade:

George Washington Memorial Parkway: Closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395

beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6 a.m.

Closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395 beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6 a.m. Route 27/Washington Boulevard: Right lane closed in both directions beginning Wednesday,

June 11 at 8 p.m. All lanes closed in both directions between US-50 and the Pentagon north parking lot beginning Friday, June 13 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, June 14 at 10 p.m.

DC road closures for military parade:

The following highway exits, freeways, expressways and bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday June 13 at about 12:01 a.m. until Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound E Street expressway

Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge split to Independence Avenue

Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge split to Constitution Avenue

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Westbound I-395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street SW and Maine Avenue SW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Southbound Potomac River Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

The following expressways will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday June 13 at about 9 p.m. through Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

12th Street Expressway

9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Thursday, June 12 at about 6 a.m. through Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

C Street from 18th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Thursday, June 12 at about 7 p.m. through Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from E Street NW to C Street NW

20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday June 13 at about 12:01 a.m. until Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

North-to-south streets:

23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW

21st Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

East-to-west streets:

E Street from 20th Street NW to 17th Street NW (eastbound lanes only)

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 14th Street NW

C Street from 21st Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 12th Street NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street SW to 7th Street SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to East Basin Drive SW

Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Preparations and road closures are well underway for the military parade and festival organized by the White House. News4's Walter Morris spoke with tourists about how they're navigating the city.

Local traffic only:

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from Friday June 13 at about 12:01 a.m. until Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

North-to-south streets:

23rd Street from Washington Circle NW to E Street NW

22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

18th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

17th Street from H Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

15th Street from H Street NW to F Street NW

14th Street from F Street NW to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW

13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street SW

9th Street from Capitol Square Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Independence Avenue SW

8th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

7th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from E Street NW to C Street NW

5th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW

East-to-west streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street NW to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 13th Street NW

I Street from 23rd Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

H Street from 24th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to E Street NW

G Street from 24th Street NW to 14th Street NW

F Street from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW (westbound lanes only)

D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said. Anyone driving around the event could hit delays and may want to consider alternate routes, police said.

Police and the D.C. Department of Transportation are also reminding drivers to be careful because they're expecting more people to be out walking.

DC parking restrictions for military parade:

The following streets are posted as "Emergency No Parking," which started Monday, June 9 and continues through Monday, June 16 at 6 a.m.:

North-to-south streets:

23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW

21st Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from F Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

17th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

15th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from F Street NW to D Street SW

13 Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

12th Street from E Street NW to Madison Drive NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive SW to Maine Avenue SW

11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

7th Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

East-to-west streets:

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

G Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

F Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 17th Street NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th to 14th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th to 7th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 21th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to 7th Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue SW to the Inlet Bridge

Drivers should comply with the "no-parking" signs, police said. They warned that vehicles parked in violation of the signs will be ticketed and towed.