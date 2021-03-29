Leaders Proposing Free Public Transit to Increase Ridership

Local leaders are looking new ways to get public transit riders to come back — even proposing free rides.

During a recent virtual panel discussion hosted by the Coalition for Smarter Growth, News4 asked local leaders about free transit rides as a way to grow ridership.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said it's not as big a challenge as it once was to make it happen from a funding perspective.

“Right now, I can say in Alexandria, funding that, if you will, is not as big of a nut as it was a year-and-a-half ago,” Wilson said.

He also pointed out that fares haven’t been charged on buses for much of the last year.

Some transit riders are for the free rides, while other riders are more worried about their safety and are waiting for vaccines to ramp up.

Loudoun County Supervisor Mike Turner said he's hoping for free rides when the Silver Line opens up in the fall or winter.

“When the Silver Line opens up out here, we should have a period of time where riding the Silver Line from out here in Loudoun County is free,” Turner said.

Turner also mentioned that once people get back into a habit of riding trains and buses again, then fares can come back.

Metro estimated that at times during the pandemic it's lost more than $2 million a day because of low ridership. The transit agency has yet to comment on the free transit proposal.