Inside Metro's command center: How WMATA uses 30K cameras

Metro says its Integrated Command and Communications Center has helped reduce crime in the system

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

When you ride Metro, you want to know you’re safe. D.C.’s transit agency has become one of the most wired systems in the world, with tens of thousands of surveillance cameras monitoring the network around the clock.

News4 got a chance to go inside Metro’s version of mission control.

Metro’s Integrated Command and Communications Center, in Alexandria, lets officials pull up views of trains, buses, stations and their power systems, with about 30,000 cameras.

“There’s not many places that you can go within WMATA that you are not going to be recorded,” said Maurice McKinney of WMATA Transit Police special operations. “[…] Any nefarious activity, I would avoid it within WMATA.”

Train and bus movements, and even the weather are monitored.

Metro simulated for News4 a view of a rider in need of medical attention. Technicians can quickly find a rider on camera, zoom in, snap an image and send that image to officers on the ground who can help.

Video tech Marvin Hankins said it’s a daily task for him to try to find what amounts to a needle in a haystack.

“It gives me an adrenaline rush sometimes, but, you know it’s part of the thrill. That’s why I love this job,” he said.

Metro says the command and communications center has helped reduce crime in the system. Metro statistics show about 1,100 crimes such as burglaries and assaults through this time last year, compared to about 800 during the same period this year.

Metro says it usually stores video footage for 90 days before it’s deleted. Video of major incidents is kept for much longer.

