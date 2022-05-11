I-95 SB Lane in Fredericksburg Closed Due to ‘Severe Erosion'

One lane of southbound Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is closed for emergency repairs due to “severe erosion" along the shoulder, officials say.

A right lane is set to be closed through May 20, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

“The lane closure begins south of the on-ramp from the parking lot of the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center at Fredericksburg, and ends north of the exit 130 (Route 3) interchange,” VDOT said. It’s a distance of roughly one mile.

The closed lane is one of the local travel lanes south of the Rappahannock River. Five southbound lanes will remain open, VDOT said.

The right lane will be closed so crews can safely address severe erosion on the interstate’s shoulder near mile marker 131.