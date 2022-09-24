I-66 Express Lanes: Tolling, HOV Enforcement Begins Saturday

Solo drivers who use new Interstate 66 express lanes will now have to pay the toll.

Starting Saturday, tolling and HOV enforcement will begin on the western section of the express lanes. The 9-mile stretch between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 28 in Centreville opened earlier this month.

If you’re traveling with two or more people, you can use the express lanes for free — for now. The Virginia Department of Transportation says HOV discounts will only apply to vehicles with three or more people once the remainder of the I-66 express lanes open.

Motorcycles can also use the lanes for free.

Tolls will vary based on how much traffic is on the road and how fast it’s moving. Prices will be displayed on signs.

An E-ZPass transponder is the simplest way to pay. You can also pay online, by mail or by phone after you use the lanes. Here’s more information.

The 13-mile stretch connecting Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (the Capital Beltway) is scheduled to open in December.

