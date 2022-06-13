Hogan Announces $28M Study for New Chesapeake Bay Crossing

Maryland is launching a $28 million study for the next step in building a new crossing for the Chesapeake Bay at the current bridge site, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

Hogan said the study will not only consider the new crossing, but also look at solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 301 split.

“This is the critical next step which is needed in order to move forward so we can make a new Bay crossing a reality in the years to come, and it is just one more way that together we are truly changing Maryland for the better," Hogan said.

In April, the federal government approved an initial environmental study for the area near the current bridge for a new crossing.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Tier 2 study will examine a no-build alternative, as well as various crossing alignments and types, such as a new bridge, a bridge/tunnel or replacement of existing spans.

The study will take about four to five years to complete.