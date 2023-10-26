Greenpeace puts up provocative posters at Metro stations; Metro calls it vandalism

Greenpeace put up more than 100 posters at Metro stations overnight, and the transit agency says it’s vandalism.

“There’s people out there that want to make a statement. Great. We appreciate that’s a first amendment right,” Metro GM Randy Clarke said. “Stop vandalizing the community’s transit system.”

He calls the posters, which are meant to draw attention to environmental concerns about plastics, guerilla marketing tactics.

“We’re going to keep watching, and if someone continues to vandalize our system, the police are aware,” Clarke said.

Another one of the posters was put at a Capital Bikeshare docking station.

“Greenpeace has a long history of employing lots of different tactics to get our messages out there, and this is just another tool in our toolbox,” said Lisa Ramsden of Greenpeace USA.

She said the posters are supposed to get people’s attention.

“Greenpeace will do whatever it takes to get our message out,” she said.

She wouldn’t comment on weather more posters will be posted.

“We don’t want to give away all of our trade secrets just yet,” she said.

Metro encourages anyone who sees one of the posters to call Metro Transit Police and report it.