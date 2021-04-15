Goodbye, Gate 35X; Hello, New Concourse at DCA Airport

Say goodbye to dreaded Gate 35X at Reagan National Airport.
The airport gate got a bad reputation over the years because passengers need to get on a crowded bus and then board the plane outdoors, in the elements.
The last official flight out of Gate 35X will leave DCA the night of Monday, April 19. The next day, passengers will get a brand-new roof over their heads. The airport’s new concourse will begin operations with a soft opening.
One airline official admitted Gate 35X isn’t a passenger favorite.
“As everyone knows, 35X was not the most friendly to our customers,” said Radney Robertson, managing director of DCA for American Airlines. “What was it that it was called at the time? America’s most hated gate?”
Yes. Yes it was.
News4 got a tour of the new concourse on Thursday. While there are many similarities to the rest of the airport, from the moment you walk in, you can feel the difference.
The concourse has wide-open spaces with plenty of room to spread out, gleaming bathrooms, comfy seats, plugs for all of your devices and wireless charging stations. Some pretty nice restaurants are coming soon, including Wolfgang Puck’s Bar & Bites, P. F. Chang’s, Timber Pizza and Peet's Coffee.
“There was a focus on passenger amenities,” says Dennis Comiskey, Air Alliance project manager and a member of the design team for the new concourse.
“Every time I walk in here, I’m impressed,” Airports Authority Architect Louis Lee said.
The new concourse cost an estimated $394 million and will open months ahead of schedule.
As for Gate 35X, it’s been nice knowing you.