Gas Leak Near Nats Park Prompts Metro Service Cut, Building Evacuations

Firefighters and utility workers are responding to a major gas leak in Southeast D.C., just north of Nationals Park. Metro has suspended some service on the Green Line, and people have been evacuated from nearby buildings.

A high-pressure, 2-inch gas line leaked in the 1200 block of Half Street SE, the fire department said at about 1:30 p.m. Several buildings were evacuated "in abundance of caution," the department said in a tweet.

No injuries were reported.

Major gas leak near @Nationals Park has forced evacuations in area of M and Half Streets SE and @wmata At request of @dcfireems service has been temporarily suspended between L’Enfant and Anacostia. Shuttle buses being provided. pic.twitter.com/EB121XF5mh — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) December 26, 2019

Metro service on the Green Line is suspended between the Anacostia and L'Enfant Plaza stations. Riders can take shuttle buses, Metro said.

D.C. police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Update large outside gas line breach 1200 block Half St SE. #DCsBravest evacuated several adjacent hi-rise buildings in abundance of caution. Readings in these buildings are negative. Safety perimeter 1 block in all directions .@washingtongas on scene. pic.twitter.com/rWarEI4TWi — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 26, 2019

