Gas Leak Near Nats Park Prompts Metro Service Cut, Building Evacuations

Firefighters and utility workers are responding to a major gas leak in Southeast D.C., just north of Nationals Park. Metro has suspended some service on the Green Line, and people have been evacuated from nearby buildings.
A high-pressure, 2-inch gas line leaked in the 1200 block of Half Street SE, the fire department said at about 1:30 p.m. Several buildings were evacuated "in abundance of caution," the department said in a tweet.
No injuries were reported.
Metro service on the Green Line is suspended between the Anacostia and L'Enfant Plaza stations. Riders can take shuttle buses, Metro said.
D.C. police asked drivers to avoid the area.
