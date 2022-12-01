Forgot to Pay a Toll in Maryland? MDTA Extends Grace Period on Late Fees

Good news for anyone who has unpaid tolls in Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is extending a grace period for anyone facing penalties due to past-due video toll bills.

Drivers now have until Dec. 14 to pay outstanding video tolls without facing extra fines.

If drivers pay their toll balance by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, any penalties for late toll payments will be automatically waived, MDTA says. The grace period applies to any driver, not just Maryland residents.

Maryland mails notices to drivers who missed tolls for any reason, such as driving through an E-Z Pass lane without an E-Z Pass transponder. If drivers don’t pay by the due date, they face a $25 civil penalty.

Check if you have outstanding tolls by looking up your license plate number on the Find My Tolls website. The website lets you pay online. You can also respond to your unpaid toll notice by mail, call 1-866-320-9995 or visit a Customer Service Center.

Here are frequently asked questions about the program.

During the nine-month grace period, about 773,000 drivers and businesses got $151 million in penalties waived, MDTA said. The program was set to end after Nov. 30, but the MDTA board approved the extension after a rush of customers tried to pay their balances at the last minute.

Starting Dec. 15, MDTA will begin referring debts to its Central Collection Unit and the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA).

Anyone who doesn’t pay off their tolls by the deadline will face civil penalties, MDTA says. Customers with outstanding balances could be stopped from registering vehicles with the MVA.