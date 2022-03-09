First Responders Head Overseas to Help Ukraine

Some brave first responders from across the U.S. are headed overseas to help Ukraine.

Volunteers will help those who are quite literally just trying to survive the conflict, and they don’t know when they’ll be coming back.

“We brought a team of somewhere around 20, 21 people with us from all walks of life, so we have doctors, nurses, paramedics,” said Dan Fryberg of Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon specializes in international disaster relief.

“It’s too important not to be on this mission,” team member Jamie Brown said. “There are so many things out there right now happening that are important to the globe that I felt it was absolutely necessary to be part of this mission.”

The volunteers will get as close as they can to Ukraine. They’re catching a flight through a program called Airlink, based in D.C. Airlink takes donated miles and cash from people and businesses and uses it to fly help wherever it’s needed.

“We’re facing a global humanitarian crisis that is unprecedented in our lifetime, and it’s something that I think we all have an opportunity and a responsibility to be a part of,” paramedic Ed Young said.

“My heart is here to help the people of Ukraine and the refugees coming across,” team member Kathy Heya said.

Airlink is partnering with United Airlines on this mission. United is matching millions of miles donated.

Donations can be made through United or by reaching out to Airlink.