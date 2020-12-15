FBI Agent Involved in Shooting on Maryland Metro Train, Metro Says

An FBI agent was involved in a shooting on board a Metro train early Tuesday and an investigation is underway, Metro officials say.

Metro Transit Police received a report just before 7 a.m. of “an FBI agent-involved shooting” on board a Red Line train near the Medical Center station in Montgomery County.

One gunshot victim was taken from the Metro station to a hospital, Metro officials said. Information on that person’s identity or condition was not immediately released.

Metro Transit Police are investigating the events leading to the shooting, and the FBI is investigating their agent and the shooting itself, Metro said.

Red Line trains were bypassing the Medical Center station, which is near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health. Riders were told to expect delays.

