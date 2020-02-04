Expect Street Closures Near Capitol for State of the Union

Several streets and sidewalks will be closed or restricted Tuesday night as President Donald Trump is set to deliver the State of the Union address.

Road closures for streets closest to the Capitol building, including First Street, Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue, will be restricted starting at 5:30 p.m.

A list of other streets surrounding the Capitol will close at 7 p.m. The roads will be closed off to both vehicles and pedestrians. Only those with access to the Capitol will be allowed through.

Capitol Police

Once the event concludes, all restrictions will be lifted.