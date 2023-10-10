Emergency gear removed from Metro platforms after lead is found

Dangerous levels of lead were discovered in dozens of Metro stations where emergency equipment is stored.

The discovery forced the D.C.-area transit agency to take 60 emergency service closets and other gear out of service.

In the event of a train derailment or other emergency within the Metrorail system, Metro has safety equipment pre-positioned on station platforms. It’s gear that first responders might need to get riders to safety.

The equipment is stored in large, silver cabinets, including more than 200 emergency tunnel evacuation carts, also called ETECs, and 60 emergency medical services closets. These house equipment including safety light sticks, first aid kits and collapsable stretchers.

All 60 of the safety closets and nine of the evacuation carts were taken out of service because they tested positive for dangerous levels of lead.

The discovery came after a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission safety audit last year found the equipment in those closets was not properly maintained. Some had expired and was covered in dirt, spokesman Max Smith said.

“This is an example of an area where we found something Metro wasn't aware of and Metro has taken steps to try to improve that, to put in new equipment, clean it up. During the course of that process, Metro has identified further issues in these cabinets, and that's where, now, as they work on separately to bring in the replacement materials and things, that they're taking steps to also protect the first responders as they go forward here in the interim,” he said.

Metro has worked to improve rail system safety for years and has made progress, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said.

In the event of an emergency inside a train tunnel, for now, first responders will have to bring any equipment they need from their vehicles.

Metro said in a statement: “Metro maintains 61 emergency medical services cabinets in underground stations that store light sticks, bandages, and evacuation ladders to be used by emergency responders. The cabinets are rarely used, leading to a buildup of dust that was recently tested and found to contain lead. There is no risk to the public. Metro is in the process of permanently relocating most emergency supplies to fire equipment closets on the station mezzanines. Nine cabinets identified that contain tunnel evacuation carts will soon be cleaned. All changes have been communicated to local first responders.”

DC Fire & EMS said Metro is working quickly to fix the problem and replace the cabinets.

