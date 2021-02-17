Dulles, Reagan to Offer Onsite COVID-19 Testing Before Flights

Beginning next month, flyers will be able to get rapid coronavirus tests at Reagan National and Dulles International airports right before getting on a flight.

“Starting in mid-March, passengers as well as airline and airport employees will be able to stop in for an onsite COVID test,” XpresCheck CEO Doug Satzman said.

There are two kinds of tests available. Some take one-to-three days to get results, but rapid tests are also an option.

“We offer PCR tests, which we send to an outside lab, or an onsite molecular COVID test, where you get results while you wait,” Satzman said.

Flyers will have to check with their insurance to see which test is covered. The out-of-pocket cost for the rapid test is usually about $200.

“Passengers can make appointments to get tested or be tested on a walk-in basis,” Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter said. “We are excited to offer passengers this service.”

The tests sites will be located before the TSA checkpoints.

“Onsite COVID screening locations will be available to passengers pre-security to allow passengers who are flying any airline access to these tests,” said Christina Saull of MWAA.

At Reagan National Airport, existing rooms will be used. A new facility will be built at Dulles.

International travelers are required to have a negative test before getting on their flights.