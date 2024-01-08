Dulles Greenway owner asks for toll increase

The private company that owns the Dulles Greenway in Northern Virginia wants a major toll increase.

Under a new proposal by Toll Road Investors Partnership II, the peak fare on the highway that runs Dulles International Airport and Leesburg would increase from $5.80 to $8.10 one way. The off-peak fare would rise from $5.25 to $6.40 one way.

The concern is if the toll is increased, fewer drivers will use the road.

Loudoun County Supervisor Matt Letourneau, who represents the Dulles district, said he is fiercely against any toll increase.

“Loudoun County has grown exponentially since the Greenway has been built,” he said. “We’ve been one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. We have 450,000 people. The amount of traffic on the Greenway has steadily gone down.”

“So over the years, the Board of Supervisors has had to invest heavily in infrastructure essentially to build around the Greenway as an alternative, because residents can’t afford to use it,” Letourneau said.

A rate increase would discourage use of the Greenway and therefore violate of new regulations around the road, he said.

Though privately owned, the Greenway is regulated by the commonwealth’s State Corporation Commission, which would have to approve any toll increase. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Freedom High School.

News4 has reached out to Toll Road Investors Partnership II for comment.