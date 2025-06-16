Delays on I-270 in Maryland after tractor trailer topples onto car

A tractor trailer overturned onto a car on Interstate 270 near the Montgomery-Frederick County line in Maryland Monday morning, and all northbound lanes were blocked for a time as crews worked to get the truck upright.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-270 near Dr. Perry Road in the Hyattstown area, Davis Pazos, assistant chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said on X.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Three people inside the car and the driver of the truck were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital. Pazos said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Photos Pazos shared of the crash show the massive blue tractor crushed into the entire front windshield of the car. Half of the white sedan appears to be wedged between the tractor and the trailor, which is completely laying on its side on the highway.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Update~Expect increased travel time on N270, North of Rt 109 and prior to Dr. Perry while tow truck is trying to upright tractor trailer. @mcfrsPIO https://t.co/zRKDEQs0Lj — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) June 16, 2025

All northbound lanes of I-270 were closed at Exit 22, the Maryland State Highway Administration said. There appeared to be significant traffic delays as fire and rescue teams worked to clear the crash scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

It's not yet clear what happened before the truck overturned or if the rainy, wet roads contributed to the collision.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.