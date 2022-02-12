DC's Roosevelt Bridge Partly Closed for Emergency Repairs of ‘Structural Deficiencies': DDOT

Some lanes on the Teddy Roosevelt Bridge in Washington, D.C., will remain shut down for months for emergency repairs after “structural deficiencies” were found, D.C. Department of Transportation officials said.

The three middle lanes of the Roosevelt Bridge closed about 10 p.m. Friday for repair work that’s expected to last four months, weather permitting, DDOT said in a press release.

The structural deficiencies were discovered during routine inspections on Friday, DDOT said.

The Roosevelt Bridge connects D.C. and Virginia. The bridge is part of Interstate 66.

The emergency work underway is set to fix the issues before they get worse, DDOT said.

The massive infrastructure bill passed on Capitol Hill has local lawmakers moving fast on major projects they’ve been eyeing for some time. Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports on the projects that are starting to line up.

DDOT officials told News4's Aimee Cho in November that repairs to the bridge were a priority use of funding expected after Congress passed a major infrastructure package.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

DDOT says commuters who use the bridge should look for alternate routes during the construction period or expect significant traffic and delays.

“Heavy traffic is expected along the bridge and alternate routes,” the DDOT release said.

Infrastructure has been top of mind for D.C. area residents, especially since a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto DC-295 in June 2021 after getting a "poor" rating. Investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse; five people were injured.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.