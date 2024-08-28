DC's new traffic safety efforts focus on drivers from Maryland, Virginia

D.C. leaders are talking about new efforts they believe will have a greater impact on street safety, including targeting drivers from Virginia and Maryland.

The Department of Public Works noticed a lot of the cars responsible for dangerous and risky driving in the city come from outside of the District, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.

DPW has been targeting entertainment districts like Adam's Morgan on the weekends to find and tow drivers that, in some cases, have racked up thousands of dollars in D.C. traffic violations but never paid them.

"They are skirting the law and they are speeding through the streets — our streets," D.C. Parking Enforcement Administrator Johnny Gaither said. “They are running red lights and they are running stop signs.”

Towed drivers can't get their cars back unless they pay their fines in full. DPW said it opened a third impound lot because so many vehicles are being towed.

Officials say signs that tell drivers how fast they're driving allows them to collect information and the put resources where they are going to have the greatest impact.

There are also electronic signs that recognize when drivers are using their phones while driving.

"This is instantaneous, and then we’re actually seeing it change behavior, not weeks on end, but in that moment," D.C. Highway Safety Office Director Rick Birt said.

No fines are attached to the signs yet.

The goal of D.C.’s Vision Zero was to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by this year, but there have been 34 deaths on District streets so far in 2024.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.