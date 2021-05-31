DC Parking

DC Parking Enforcement Resumes June 1

The District paused a lot of ticketing and towing due to COVID-19, but enforcement will resume Tuesday

By Mark Segraves

There are big changes starting Tuesday for everyone who drives in the District.

Starting June 1, D.C. will begin enforcing most of the traffic restrictions that were suspended due to the pandemic.

Rush hour restrictions will be enforced again, along with ticketing and towing. Booting won’t start until July 1.

D.C. will also begin enforcing:

  • expired parking meters
  • expired residential parking permits
  • expired vehicle tags
  • expired vehicle inspection
  • no parking zones
  • street sweeping resumes

Two major commuter roads will still have some of the pandemic restrictions. Wisconsin Avenue will still have some curb lanes closed for outdoor eateries. On Connecticut Avenue, reversible rush hour lanes will not go back in effect yet.

During the pandemic, Deputy Mayor Lucinda Babers said the city mostly only did parking enforcement for safety violations.

As for those with D.C. driver’s licenses, you have until July 1 to get them renewed. Here's where to renew online.

If you have a residential parking permit, you’ll want to renew those online Monday to save some cash. The cost of those goes up from $35 to $50 on June 1 for one car. Extra vehicles cost an extra $25 each.

Here's where to register your vehicle or renew your D.C. residential parking permit online.

There is some good news for drivers who have outstanding traffic tickets: From June 1 to Sept. 30, D.C. will offer a ticket amnesty program. If you pay your original ticket, any late fees will be waived.

