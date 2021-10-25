capital bikeshare

DC Offers Free Bikeshare Memberships as Metro Delays Continue

"DC is open and we need a fully functioning transit system to get workers, students, and visitors across the city,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said

By Skye Witley

A row of docked Capital Bikeshare bikes
George Rose/Getty Images

D.C. offered free Capital Bikeshare memberships starting Monday as Metrorail delays of up to 40 minutes continue in the wake of a train derailment earlier this month.

All District residents are eligible for a free 30-day membership to Capital Bikeshare, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced.

The move is intended to provide a transportation alternative amid ongoing Metrorail disruptions and delays, which are now expected to continue at least through this Sunday, Oct. 31

“The service disruptions at Metro are deeply troubling for DC and the region. DC is open and we need a fully functioning transit system to get workers, students, and visitors across the city,” Bowser said in a statement. 

To sign up for the membership, participants can select the 30-day membership for $0 under “Ride Plans” in the Capital Bikeshare or Lyft app. The memberships are offered in partnership with Lyft.

Residents must sign up with a valid credit card and phone number, Bowser’s statement said.

The membership makes all 45-minute rides free, with a rate of $0.05 per minute after the time limit is exceeded. Ebikes are available at a 33% discount, at a rate of $0.10 per minute. 

