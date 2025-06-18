Packed Red Line platforms amid track and signal problems

Hundreds of people crowded at Red Line Metro stations on Monday after train delays and mechanical issues relating to both the tracks and signals.

Some frustrated riders took to social media to air out their concerns, demanding refunds for Uber and taxi fares and complaining about a lack of communication on the delays.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

WMATA CEO Randy Clarke responded to complaints on X, apologizing for the inconveniences and promising to improve.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Service this morning has been way short of what we want to deliver & what our customers deserve,” he wrote. “We apologize & will con’t to improve. Seems to be a very uncommon signal to train system issue impacting train movement around Woodley Station. Team is fully engaged to fix issue.”