Metro (WMATA)

Packed Red Line platforms amid track and signal problems

WMATA CEO Randy Clarke apologized for the inconveniences and promised improvements in a social media post

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

Hundreds of people crowded at Red Line Metro stations on Monday after train delays and mechanical issues relating to both the tracks and signals.

Some frustrated riders took to social media to air out their concerns, demanding refunds for Uber and taxi fares and complaining about a lack of communication on the delays.

WMATA CEO Randy Clarke responded to complaints on X, apologizing for the inconveniences and promising to improve.

“Service this morning has been way short of what we want to deliver & what our customers deserve,” he wrote. “We apologize & will con’t to improve. Seems to be a very uncommon signal to train system issue impacting train movement around Woodley Station. Team is fully engaged to fix issue.”

Metro (WMATA) Washington DC Red Line
