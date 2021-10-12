DC Mayor to Announce Road Safety Changes After Dangerous Crashes

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to announce plans to speed up road safety projects after high-profile, dangerous crashes.

Officials say they will give details on “a new streamlined process to accelerate roadway safety improvements projects,” a press notice read.

Bowser is expected to reveal a quicker path for basic traffic safety updates, such as changing stop signs and street lights, and eliminate some of the red tape with the current traffic review process.

Bowser and the D.C. Department of Transportation are scheduled to make a full announcement at 10 a.m.

The changes come as D.C. residents and lawmakers call for changes in light of dangerous road incidents, including two crashes involving children in the past month.

A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed Sept. 13 in Northeast D.C. while riding a bike, police said.

Two children and an adult are hurt after they were hit by a vehicle on Wednesday in Southeast D.C. Wednesday was also Walk to School Day, which is aimed at “highlighting the importance of safe, active travel." It’s unclear if the children were headed to school.