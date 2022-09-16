DC Lowers Speed Limit on New York Ave. NE and Connecticut Ave. NW

D.C.’s Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on two major arteries, and there’s more to come.

The speed limit on New York Avenue NE and Connecticut Avenue NW to 25 mph. DDOT said it did so for safety. Average speeds already regularly exceeded the old speed limit.

DDOT also identified some future locations for speed limit reduction, including sections of North Capitol Street, Blair Road NW and Wheeler Road SE.

Wheeler Road and Waller Place was the scene of a hit-and-run Sept. 4. Jasmine Butler, 25, was killed.

Last year was the deadliest year on D.C. roads since 2007.

DDOT said there could be future speed limit reductions in areas where safety data warrants it.