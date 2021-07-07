DC Launches New Visitor Parking Pass System: Here's How It Works

D.C.’s Department of Transportation has launched a new visitor parking system, hoping to make the process easier on residents’ friends and families, as well as home health aids and contractors.

ParkDC Permits will replace the old system and applies to everyone in Ward 1 or anyone in the Residential Permit Parking (RPP) Zones.

DDOT interim director Everett Lott says they’ve been working for the better a year on the switch. Select neighborhoods were invited to test the new portal last month.

It’s now live citywide.

How to get ParkDC Permits

You can get the D.C. visitor parking pass online, over the phone or in person.

Go to the ParkDC Permits website and sign up for an account

Download the ParkDC Permits mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play and sign up for an account

Call 202-671-2631 or 311

Visit kiosks located at DDOT Headquarters, the DDOT Permit Office and MPD District Stations in all eight wards.

To use the online portals, both residents and visitors make accounts. Then, visitors can request a permit and the resident can approve it within seconds, DDOT says.

Visitors and residents can print parking passes from their own homes, public libraries or kiosks at police stations.

Unlimited use is allowed by one visitor at a time, DDOT says.

Everyone gets 2,160 hours (90 days) where they can have more than one guest at a time.

One ParkDC Permit is allowed per household. If you have roommates, the first person to sign up will be the permit holder. But each roommate can have an account with a unique code.

You need a D.C. driver’s license number or non-driver ID number to qualify.

Home health aides can sign up for six-month permits.

Contractor permits cost $10 per day and can be approved for as long as they are needed.

Annual parking passes for 2020 will be valid until Sept. 30, DDOT says.