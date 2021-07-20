DC DMV

DC DMV Resumes Walk-In Services

How to find D.C. DMV locations and what you can do online

Walk-in service resumes Tuesday at all D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

For the first time since the pandemic led D.C. to close offices, in-person services will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Service centers are open Tuesday through Saturday. Here are DMV locations and hours.

Road tests will still be by appointment only.

Many services can still be taken care of online, including changing your address or updating your vehicle registration and Residential Parking Pass. Here are online services available from the D.C. DMV.

On June 1, the District reinstated requirements that vehicles show valid registration and inspection stickers.

By Sept. 9, D.C. says everyone must have their driver's licenses and ID cards renewed.

