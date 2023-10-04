DC councilmembers address driving safety concerns

District residents raised concerns about reckless driving to the D.C. Council’s Transportation Committee.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Mike Velasquez was one of many people who expressed frustration with dangerous drivers.

“Simply put, bad actors are operating on the streets of D.C. with impunity,” Velasquez said. “Not only are they brandishing guns, they are brandishing another dangerous weapon, a car driven by someone who does not care.”

Many people believe that the D.C. driving laws need to be strengthened to effectively address rising street safety concerns.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“D.C.’s ineffective approach to traffic violence, largely ignoring it, has created an environment of lawlessness that resonates into all things,” Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Mark Galvan said.

Another major concern brought up during the hearing was that non-D.C. residents drive carelessly while avoiding punishment for their crimes.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen organized the hearing and spoke to the residents’ concerns.

“Right now I think we have a total of 1.4 million unpaid speeding violation tickets," Allen said. “Eighty percent of those are from outside D.C.”

Four new bills are making their way through the Council that seek to make laws tougher on photo enforcement, towing and suspending licenses.

The police department advises people to avoid double parking in the middle of the road or while the car’s engine is on to lessen the chances of a carjacking.

A second Council hearing on this topic is expected in the coming weeks.