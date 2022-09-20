road safety

DC Council Votes to Ban Right Turns at Most Red Lights

The Safer Streets legislation would allow cyclists to ride through stop signs and red lights without stopping when it’s safe to do so

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

DC Considers Ending Right on Red for Vehicles

D.C. lawmakers unanimously approved eliminating right turns on red lights at most intersections in the District, in a preliminary vote Tuesday. 

The Safer Streets legislation would allow cyclists to ride through stop signs and red lights without stopping when it’s safe to do so. The legislation also would allow the Department of Transportation to allow right turns at red lights where they find it will improve safety. 

The legislation must pass a final vote. Then, it would take effect in 2025. 

Amid several deadly and devastating crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, the advocacy director of the Washington Area Bike Association called the bill a step in the right direction

“The overwhelming majority of times that I’ve almost been hit is due to a car turning right on red,” Jeremiah Lowery told News4 last month. 

A proposed D.C. Council bill would ban right turns on red lights for drivers at the majority of intersections in the District. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.

“It is absolutely terrifying when you’re biking or you’re walking in the city and you don’t know what’s coming around the corner,” he added.

