DC Area Traffic: Snow, Crashes Slow Commute, But Plows Are Hard at Work

A snowstorm dumped a few inches onto the Washington, D.C, overnight then skittered away, leaving messy roads and slowing drivers across the region.

Transportation officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia say many roads were pre-treated and plows are working to clear away the snow.

Still, school districts in Washington, D.C., and many suburbs canceled classes due to weather. Here's a full list of closures and delays.

The snowstorm that hit overnight didn’t bring nearly as much snow as Monday’s storm, which dumped more than a foot in some areas.

But the double whammy snowstorms had many concerned, especially after Monday's snowstorm caused nightmare gridlock on Interstate 95 in Virginia over two days. Schools in D.C. and the suburbs canceled in-person classes.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Kelly Hannon said that Interstate 95 was clear on Friday morning, but advised extra caution, especially on secondary roads.

“With really only receiving light accumulation in our area, use additional caution, reduce your speed,” Hannon said.

Some traffic troubles were reported early Friday.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 270 near Hyattstown early Friday, one of numerous crashes reported in snowy conditions, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland State Police said troopers were called to numerous crashes on both directions of I-270 in Montgomery and Frederick counties.

The tractor-trailer crashed about 2 a.m. and blocked both southbound lanes before Old Hundred Road. The lanes reopened not long after 5 a.m.

A News4 photojournalist was stuck in stand-still traffic behind the crash for over an hour, until the road finally cleared.

Driver Robert Lear spoke to News4 while stuck in traffic on I-270 early Friday. He said he keeps emergency supplies in his car, just in case there's another situation like we saw on I-95.

"I'm praying we don't get jammed up like they did in Virginia, where they were sitting for 16, 20 and 30 hours," Lear said. "I got my car shut off, saving gas in case we are here for that amount of time."

Fortunately, traffic was moving a couple of hours after the crash.

