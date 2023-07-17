DC-area drivers can now pay for Metro parking via pay stations and the ParkMobile app

Drivers who wish to park their car at Metro facilities no longer have to go on a desperate search for spare change.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) recently diversified the ways customers can pay for parking at its 63 Kiss & Rides, hourly lots and on-street parking spaces.

New centralized pay stations and the ParkMobile app are now options to pay for parking, WMATA announced this month.

“It can be frustrating to park at a meter and realize you don’t have enough change but that’s not a problem anymore. We’ve gotten rid of the meters and modernized our parking to make your trip on Metro as easy and convenient as possible,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “You can still use coins at pay stations, but if you prefer the ease of using ParkMobile on your phone or a credit card at a pay station you now have that option too.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

To pay with a phone, Metro riders have to download the ParkMobile app, enter the “Zone Number” and “Space Number” identified on the nearest parking sign and select the estimated parking time. The app allows users to extend their parking time remotely. A ParkMobile service fee will apply, Metro said.

ParkMobile and pay stations are only available for short-term parking lots and spaces only.

Customers can pay with coins and credit cards at centralized pay stations.

Before heading to a pay station, take note of your parking space number on the ParkMobile signage so you pay for the correct spot. At Medical Center, Tenleytown and Deanwood, drivers use their license plate number instead of a space number via ParkMobile or the pay stations.

Metro removed about 3000 meters and installed 60 centralized pay stations to complete one of its latest modernization and customer initiatives.

According to the WMATA website, centralized pay stations decrease maintenance costs and provide thorough data to Metro about parking and revenue usage.

Customers can check to see if a garage is full through real-time parking availability at the WMATA website.