Dangerous driver crackdown in Fairfax County: Driver caught speeding 87 in a 55 mph zone

We’ve all witnessed some really dangerous driving on our roads. Fairfax County police are in the middle of a crackdown and expect to issue thousands of citations.

Police shared with News4 video showing how reckless some people are behind the wheel – just in the past week.

Police dashcam and bodycam video shows one driver zooming along a roadway.

"The reason why I'm stopping you is your speed. Posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour. You're at 87,” an officer said.

In the Tysons area, a tractor trailer driver just barely made it through a yellow light. Another driver sped along right behind it, running a red light, video shows.

During Fairfax County police’s last Road Shark campaign, from April 21 to 27, officers handed out:

over 8,250 citations and warnings

over 600 speeding citations and

160 reckless driving citations

During one stop, an officer asked a driver how fast they thought they were going.

“70?” the driver asked.

“I got you went up to 90 miles per hour,” the officer replied.

Virginia State Police are teaming up with Fairfax County officers on the road shark campaign.

Fairfax County police told News4 they will have the latest road shark enforcement numbers after Thursday, but the citations are likely to be in the thousands.

