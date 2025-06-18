Construction of deck over Connecticut Ave. in Dupont Circle starts Monday

A huge project to put a deck over parts of Connecticut Avenue NW in Dupont Circle starts next week, and traffic impacts are expected to follow.

The project will take about two years, officials said.

"Well, the journey started in the 1960sm, actually," said Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Jeff Rueckgauer, who represents the area.

He said it has taken decades, but at the end of this, the hope is that it becomes a space that is welcoming for everyone.

"We've had very strong positive input from the community this whole time,” Rueckgauer said. “People just love the idea of having a new space that's not just looking at cars going by."

Starting next week, work begins on the median of Connecticut Avenue as far north at T Street, close to the Washington Hilton.

The biggest transportation impacts are expected to start being felt in July.

The D.C. Department of Transportation said at least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times during construction.

The community is asked to provide input for how the space should be used, like having the Dupont Circle farmers market move there on the weekends.

