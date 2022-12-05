Change on Virginia I-66 Express Lanes: HOV-3 Now in Effect

New HOV rules took effect Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for drivers on the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes in Northern Virginia.

Carpoolers will now need to have three or more people in their vehicle — plus properly use an E-ZPass Flex transponder — to use the lanes for free. Otherwise, you'll pay a toll that changes depending on the traffic.

There’s one exception. I-66 inside the Beltway is only tolled during rush hours Monday through Friday: eastbound in the morning (5:30 to 9:30 a.m.) and westbound in the afternoon (3 to 7 p.m.).

The new requirement is in effect from Route 15 in Haymarket to Route 29 in Rosslyn. Here’s a map.

Drivers should make sure they have the right E-ZPass transponder for their vehicles, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

"So you do need to have an E-ZPass Flex to be able to push it into that HOV mode to get the full 100% discount" when you've got the right number of people in your car, a VDOT official said.

The simplest way to remember all of this changing information: If you want to ride the toll lanes all around Northern Virginia for free, you need three or more people in your car.

VDOT and the region’s Commuter Connections program are offering a cash incentive to use the HOV lanes. Drivers who sign up for ‘Pool Rewards can earn up to $366 for carpooling consistently. Here’s more information.

The express lanes opened outside the beltway earlier this year. Initially, carpoolers only needed two occupants to use the lanes for free. The HOV-3 requirement is the same as HOV requirements on express lanes around Northern Virginia.