Fatal Crash Closes Beltway Outer Loop in Prince George's County: Police

A person was killed in a crash overnight in Prince George's County, and part of the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop is shut down Wednesday morning while authorities investigate, Maryland State Police said.

Two cars crashed just beyond Maryland Route 214/Central Avenue about 3:30 a.m. and one driver was killed, Maryland State Police said.

All lanes of the Outer Loop near exit 15 for Central Avenue/MD-214 were closed as of 7:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said. Vehicles were being diverted onto MD-214 and Ritchie Marlboro Road.

An extended closure is expected. Plan alternative routes. The Outer Loop can be accessed from westbound MD-214 and Arena Drive.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Outer Loop delays begin before MD-337 and rubbernecking delays on the Inner Loop stretched to U.S. Route 50, MATOC said.

UPDATE: Crash with Injury. I-95/495 NB (Outer Loop) at MD-214 (Exit 15). Prince George's County, MD. All lanes remain blocked. Traffic is diverted to MD-214. Outer Loop delays begin before MD-337. Extended closure expected. Inner Loop rubbernecking delays begin before US-50. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 8, 2022

Traffic was backed up to Ritchie Marlboro Road in the area of Capitol Heights, Largo and Upper Marlboro, police said about 5 a.m.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash. No information about the person killed or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.