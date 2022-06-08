crash

Fatal Crash Closes Beltway Outer Loop in Prince George's County: Police

The crash happened just beyond Maryland Route 214/Central Avenue overnight

By Sophia Barnes

A person was killed in a crash overnight in Prince George's County, and part of the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop is shut down Wednesday morning while authorities investigate, Maryland State Police said.

Two cars crashed just beyond Maryland Route 214/Central Avenue about 3:30 a.m. and one driver was killed, Maryland State Police said.

All lanes of the Outer Loop near exit 15 for Central Avenue/MD-214 were closed as of 7:30 a.m., the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said. Vehicles were being diverted onto MD-214 and Ritchie Marlboro Road.

An extended closure is expected. Plan alternative routes. The Outer Loop can be accessed from westbound MD-214 and Arena Drive.

Outer Loop delays begin before MD-337 and rubbernecking delays on the Inner Loop stretched to U.S. Route 50, MATOC said.

Traffic was backed up to Ritchie Marlboro Road in the area of Capitol Heights, Largo and Upper Marlboro, police said about 5 a.m.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash. No information about the person killed or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

