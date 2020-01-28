Bay Bridge Repairs to Wrap Up a Year Early

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge rehabilitation project is set to be completed this summer, a year ahead of schedule, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.

The work will also include the implementation of an all-electronic tolling system, allowing drivers to either pay with E-ZPass or have their license plate photographed and a bill sent to them in the mail.

All-electronic tolling will produce less idling, which in turn will lead to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Other benefits of this system include less congestion and increased safety for drivers and workers.

Toll lanes 3, 4 and 5 have been closed since the evening of Jan. 12, when construction of the tolling lanes began.

Happening now - at Bay Bridge news conference @GovLarryHogan helps lift out an old toll booth. The bridge will eventually be all electronic for toll payments @nbcwashington #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/Qsyiml9Pnp — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 28, 2020

Repairs on the deck of the westbound right lane began in September 2019. Since then, 54 percent of the latex modified concrete has been placed and all milling work is finished.

More work is set to be completed by this summer, including replacing joints and steel rail posts and re-striping lanes.

“Our entire team has spent the past few months working around the clock to make today’s announcement possible,” Hogan said. “I want to thank all of the men and women who are designing and constructing these important projects, as well as everyone who operates, maintains and protects the bridge and its travelers each and every day.”

In addition to this project, Hogan has provided $344 million in toll relief to Maryland drivers through cutting the E-ZPass monthly account fee and cutting tolls at state tolling facilities.