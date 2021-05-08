Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Suspect Arrested After 4-Mile Backup on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

A suspect was arrested and the roads are set to reopen, police say.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was arrested after an "incident" and road closures that caused a 4-mile backup Saturday morning on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, police say.

Westbound Route 50 on Kent Island was set to reopen after the suspect was taken into custody, the Queen Anne's Sheriff's office said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police activity shut down parts of Route 50 and the Bay Bridge for hours, authorities said. Police haven't given further details about the suspect or any charges against them.

Maryland 3 hours ago

Man Rescued from Air Pocket in Capsized Boat on Chesapeake Bay

good samaritan May 3

Video Shows Good Samaritan Rescuing 2-Year-Old From Bay After Ocean City Bridge Crash

All lanes on the Bay Bridge were closed early Saturday and part of Route 50 was closed for hours, authorities said.

Even after one lane on the bridge reopened, a line of traffic grew from 2 miles to 4, authorities said.

Drivers on social media reported being stuck in the traffic jam for up to two hours.

Beach-bound traffic was told to follow a detour at exit 37 to return to eastbound U.S. 50, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news

This article tagged under:

Chesapeake Bay BridgeFirst4Traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us