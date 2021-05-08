Suspect Arrested After 4-Mile Backup on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

A suspect was arrested after an "incident" and road closures that caused a 4-mile backup Saturday morning on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, police say.

Westbound Route 50 on Kent Island was set to reopen after the suspect was taken into custody, the Queen Anne's Sheriff's office said.

Police activity shut down parts of Route 50 and the Bay Bridge for hours, authorities said. Police haven't given further details about the suspect or any charges against them.

All lanes on the Bay Bridge were closed early Saturday and part of Route 50 was closed for hours, authorities said.

Even after one lane on the bridge reopened, a line of traffic grew from 2 miles to 4, authorities said.

Drivers on social media reported being stuck in the traffic jam for up to two hours.

Beach-bound traffic was told to follow a detour at exit 37 to return to eastbound U.S. 50, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

