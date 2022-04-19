To mask or not to mask?

A decision by a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. Monday. Following the judge's ruling, the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce masking at airports.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the court decision put the mandate on hold.

Now, it’s your choice whether to wear a face covering while using many public transit services in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. The CDC still recommends wearing masks.

Several D.C. area public transit agencies say they won’t enforce mask mandates along with airlines, ride-hailing companies, airports and more.

Are masks required on Metro’s trains and buses?

“Effective immediately, Metro will make masks optional on Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess for its customers. Masks also will be optional for Metro employees,” WMATA said.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

Are masks required on VRE, Virginia’s railways?

“Effective immediately, VRE passengers and crew members will no longer be required to wear a mask onboard the train,” VRE said in a statement Tuesday.

That message supersedes any messages heard on trains stating otherwise, officials said.

VRE says it will "support" passengers and crew who would like to wear masks.

Does the Maryland Transit Administration require masks?

MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Their website still told riders that masks were required as of Tuesday morning.

Will ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft still require masks?

Uber early Tuesday announced on its website that riders and drivers would no longer have to wear masks during trips. Riders are also no longer mandated to sit in the back seats, Uber said, though it advised only using the front passenger seat if required by the size of the group riding.

"Many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip," Uber says on its site.

The website of Lyft and Uber as of early Tuesday morning still said masks were required.

Do you have to wear a mask in airplanes and airports?

Major airlines were some of the first to update their in-flight rules after the court decision. United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue announced that, effective immediately, masks would no longer be required on domestic flights. Here’s more on planes and airports nationally.

Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport each shared the TSA’s statement, which said agents would no longer enforce masking.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stay with News4 for more as transit agencies continue to respond to the developments.