Another Week of Delays Begins for Metro Riders

If you plan to take Metro for your Monday morning commute, be ready for another long week of delays.

Metro will continue to run limited rail service through at least Halloween, extending the expected timetable by a week. The transit agency previously said the delays would continue until at least Oct. 24.

Red Line trains are running every 15 to 20 minutes. Other lines are operating every 30 to 40 minutes. However, Silver Line trains are running every 30-40 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW only. Riders should use the Orange or Blue lines to continue their trips.

Metro is warning riders to be prepared for delays and suggests Metrobus as an alternative.

The transit agency pulled all of its 7000-series rail cars after a partial derailment on the Blue Line earlier this month. Those cars make up about 60% of Metro's fleet of railcars.

Officials are working to restore full service, but still don't have a timeline for when the 7000 series cars can return. The trains "will not return to service until they are deemed safe," officials have said.

On Oct. 12, a Metro train derailed on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station.

Nearly 200 riders sat on the dark train and then walked through a tunnel the equivalent of about six football fields to get to safety. Some riders reported smoke on the train and made panicked calls to family members to tell them they loved them, fearing the worst.

One person was taken to a hospital. Many more people could have been hurt or even killed, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said at a news conference last week.

“The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant. This could have resulted in a catastrophic event,” she said.

Every single 7000-series railcar needs to be checked for the wheel defect that caused the Oct. 12 derailment, officials have said.