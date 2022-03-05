Amtrak Cancels Trains, Limits Service Between DC, New York After Freight Derailment

Amtrak has canceled some trains and limited service between Washington, D.C., and New York Saturday morning due to a freight train derailment near Aberdeen, Maryland.

Amtrak didn’t immediately offer a timeline on when service could return to normal. Service was temporarily suspended at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, then Amtrak announced a modified schedule.

Here's the modified schedule, according to Amtrak:

Limited Acela Service between New York and Washington, D.C.

Limited Northeast Regional Service between New York and Washington, D.C., and points south.

Palmetto trains 89 and 90 (operating between New York and Savannah, Ga.) is canceled

Carolinian trains 79 and 80 (operating between Charlotte and New York) will operate between Charlotte and Raleigh

Crescent Train 20 (operating between New Orleans and New York) will operate normal schedule

Silver Star Train 92 (operating between Miami and New York) will operate normal schedule

Norfolk Southern said 20 loaded coal cars derailed about 20 miles north of Baltimore and there were no injuries.

"The material does not pose a danger to responders or the community," Norfolk Southern said.

Federal authorities along with representatives from both rail companies were on site, Norfolk Southern said.

“Crews are working to repair the track as we will restore service as quickly as possible,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Amtrak says it will work to accommodate customers and has waived change fees during the disruption.