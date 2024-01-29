Alexandria

Alexandria to ban drivers from turning right on red in more areas

The city intends for this ban to improve pedestrian safety

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alexandria will soon ban drivers from making right turns on red lights at four intersections that connect to North Saint Asaph Street. 

This restriction is currently in place in certain downtown areas and aims to avoid pedestrian crashes.

The city is focusing on locations that have high volume of traffic and high numbers of pedestrians, Alexandria Deputy Director of Transportation and Environmental Services Hillary Orr said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Four pedestrians were hurt along North Saint Asaph Street between 2017 and 2023, according to city documents.

North Saint Asaph Street is a conflict point, so that is where the city is starting, Orr said. 

This ban is a low-cost strategy that could help Alexandria achieve its Vision Zero goal, which aims to “eliminate fatal and severe crashes by 2028,” according to public hearing minutes. 

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Washington DC 13 hours ago

$100 fines for illegally driving in DC's bus-only lanes have begun

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Jan 25

Petworth man's LEGO replica of Dulles International Airport will be displayed at IAD

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

AlexandriaNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us