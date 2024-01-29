Alexandria to ban drivers from turning right on red in more areas

Alexandria will soon ban drivers from making right turns on red lights at four intersections that connect to North Saint Asaph Street.

This restriction is currently in place in certain downtown areas and aims to avoid pedestrian crashes.

The city is focusing on locations that have high volume of traffic and high numbers of pedestrians, Alexandria Deputy Director of Transportation and Environmental Services Hillary Orr said.

Four pedestrians were hurt along North Saint Asaph Street between 2017 and 2023, according to city documents.

North Saint Asaph Street is a conflict point, so that is where the city is starting, Orr said.

This ban is a low-cost strategy that could help Alexandria achieve its Vision Zero goal, which aims to “eliminate fatal and severe crashes by 2028,” according to public hearing minutes.