Adults with special needs participate in program to learn about riding Metrobus

A group of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities was taught all about the ins and outs of the Metrobus in Fairfax, Virginia, Thursday so they can enhance their mobility.

Those riders, who are 55 and older, gained eye-opening insight into how to ride.

Catching the bus can be a little intimidating, especially for those who don't know what they are doing. But Thursday’s participants said they gained something new: confidence.

The Dulles Area Transportation Association partnered with an organization called ServiceSource to teach the riders about the bus. The goal is to show them they can do it.

The class’s destination Thursday was McDonald’s for lunch.

The participants said they will absolutely get back on the bus.

The Federal Transit Administration's enhanced mobility grant funds the program.

