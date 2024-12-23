AAA expects record number of 119 million travelers for holiday season

It wasn’t pretty outside Reagan National Airport the Sunday before Christmas.

Traffic was backed up getting onto the property, which isn’t surprising considering AAA says a record 119 million people will travel this holiday season about 2.5% more than last year. The TSA is expecting to screen about 40 million people.

Dara Albrecht, who is traveling to North Carolina, described getting to the airport as “super difficult.”

Traveler Karen Vaught relied on public transit to get to DCA.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“I took Metro just in case traffic was bad,” she said.

The travel rush also took a toll on Amtrak customers in the Northeast who experienced delays and cancellations Sunday due to equipment issues and downed overhead wires.

“It just gets crazy,” said Dontae Bacaus, who is travelling to Oregon. “It wasn’t too bad this time.”

However, inside Reagan News4 didn’t see many delays or long lines at TSA — just excited travelers.

I get to see more lights around and how they decorate,” said a child travelling to Oregon.

A lot of people travel with food or gifts during the holiday season. If you have any questions about whether you can or cannot bring something on an airplane, you can check on the TSA’s app.”

“In my checked bags I have baguettes from my parents' favorite bakery,” Albrecht said.

The TSA recommends you do not wrap presents you’re traveling with because if they set off any alarms, they will have to be unwrapped.

Solid foods are okay on the plane, but save any liquids or spreads for your checked bag.

“I’ve had checked bag struggles before, but, you know, crossing my fingers; hope everything turns out fine,” Albrecht said.

And of course, travelers hope their fellow passengers will bring their patience with them.

“Merry Christmas, everyone. Let's be kind to each other,” Vaught said.

AAA expects Most travelers, about 90%, will drive to their destinations and that the holiday travel rush will end on New Year's Day.